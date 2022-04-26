Singkhorn border checkpoint closed indefinitely

The Singkhorn border checkpoint in Prachuap Khiri Khan has been closed indefinitely, officials have announced.

The border checkpoint, which is mainly used to facilitate the import and export of goods between Myanmar and Thailand, has been closed in the wake of increased fighting along the border with Myanmar and northern Thailand.

On Saturday evening, a large explosion believed to be from a car bomb caused extensive damage to an immigration checkpoint on the Myanmar side the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Myawaddy, opposite Mae Sot.

As a precaution, officials in Myanmar have announced the closure of other border checkpoints with Thailand, namely those neighboring Thailand in Tak, Kanchanaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

As a result, it means the Singkhon border checkpoint will be closed until further notice.

Officials from the provincial administration along with the immigration officers at Dan Singkhon, and customs officials have met to discuss ways to assist importers and exporters who rely on the border checkpoint for trade.

Provincial officials will meet with their counterparts in Myanmar but stressed the decision to reopen the border will be decided by the government in Myanmar.

