Slight increase in tourists to Hua Hin during Songkran as data reveals city’s popularity among millennials

The upcoming Songkran holiday is set to result in a slight increase in tourists visiting Hua Hin and other districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan province compared to last year.

According to data provided to Hua Hin Today by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, the occupancy rate for hotels in Hua Hin over Songkran is 47.46% from 71 hotels offering a total of 4,378 rooms.

By comparison, the occupancy rate of hotels in Hua Hin during Songkran 2021 was 45.30%.

Overall in Prachuap Khiri Khan hotel occupancy rate is 52.07% from 231 hotels offering 10,213 rooms, compared to 48.60% occupancy rate for the same period last year.

Tourists visiting the province during Songkran are split 96.05% Thais and 3.95% foreigners, the data revealed.

Bookings are expected to increase between before April 13, the official start of Songkran in Thailand, with many domestic tourists leaving it to the last minute before booking accommodation.

Interestingly, the TAT data also revealed the changing demographics and new trends of domestic visitors to Hua Hin.

Hua Hin was once thought of as a destination for retirees or the over 50s for both Thais and expats, but increasingly the city is attracting younger visitors.

According to TAT, Millennials or Gen Y, the generation that is typically defined as people born from 1981 to 1996, now account for just over 40% of visitors to Hua Hin.

TAT says Gen Y visitors to Hua Hin prefer to spend time on outdoor activities such as camping, diving or visiting cafes.

Typically they live busy lives, much of which is through social media, and because of this life balance activities such as going on vacation, exercising and keeping fit and eating healthy food are of importance.

