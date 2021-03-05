Smelling coconut success

Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Chatree Chanveerachai announced that a company that exports processed coconut products was ready to buy aromatic coconuts from Kui Buri plantations.

The Organic and Natural Company that exports coconut products to Europe and the United States is ready to buy substantial amounts of coconuts from local growers.



Company representatives recently met with Kui Buri coconut growers to invite

them to form sustainable agricultural community groups to ensure trading fairness

for group members.

The company says it offers direct sale agreements so that

farmers can earn more income and sell more of their coconuts for better profit.



The small company can process up to 100,000 coconuts a day.



Last month Mr Chatree met with aromatic coconut farmers in Kui Buri district

to hear any marketing problems due to Covid-19.

The meeting also discussed sustainable solutions for the coconut plantations. The deputy governor said the provincial government had favourably assessed the export company, its products, purchasing records, location of factories, number of employees and export

history.

A prospect for the aromatic coconuts in the district looks promising

along with long-term price stability.

Mr Chatree added that four years ago, when he was Sheriff of Kui Buri, he encouraged farmers to plant aromatic coconut to replace other crops.

The new coconut crops can be harvested within three years.

