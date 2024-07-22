Soi 94 road resurfacing work begins

The extensive resurfacing work that is planned for Soi 94, got underway on Monday (July 22).

The work, which is expected to take seven months to complete, will improve one of the most uneven and damaged road surfaces in central Hua Hin.

On Thursday (July 18) officials conducted a site inspection in preparation for the start of the construction.

On Monday morning, municipal officers and workers were seen at the site.

The repair work on Soi 94 will include the installation of drainage pipes and resurfacing the road from the western railway crossing to Ban Chang Heng, extending to the far end of Soi 94 where the road turns right.

Phase 1 of the construction will start from the front of the 7-Eleven on Soi 94 and extend to the Amara Resort intersection.

Public information signs have already been installed in the area, while warning lights were installed on Monday.

The road improvement project is scheduled for completion by 4 February 2025.

Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution and follow the signage during the construction period to ensure safety.

comments