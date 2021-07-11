Soi Bintabaht bar workers appeal to Thailand’s Prime Minister for vaccines

Workers from Soi Bintabaht – Hua Hin’s famous entertainment and nightlife area – have appealed to Prayut Chan-o-cha for help in securing vaccines.

On Saturday (July 10), members from Hua Hin Beer Bar Club and Hua Hin Musicians Club staged a rally on Soi Bintabaht to help highlight their plight.

Members of the organisations say workers in Hua Hin’s entertainment industry have received no support from anyone in authority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and have been forgotten in the vaccine rollout.

The group say as many as 1,200 people in Hua Hin are affected.

The event on Saturday was used to for the groups to formally present a letter to the PM requesting help in securing vaccines for entertainment workers in Hua Hin.

Chairperson of the Hua Hin Beer Bar Club, Ms. Punyanuch Woranuch said the groups are asking for three things:

Accelerated rollout of the vaccine to bar workers in Hua Hin Permission to open Hua Hin’s bars once workers have been vaccinated Financial support for workers and their families due to lack of income

The letter, which has also been sent to Hua Hin’s mayor and the provincial governor, was handed to Hua Hin deputy district chief Montri Manichpong who visited the rally on Soi Bintabaht.

Saturday’s rally took place just days after some local workers marched through Hua Hin’s streets to protest against the ongoing shutdown of nighttime entertainment venues.

Those who joined the protest held placards which called on the authorities to speed up the vaccine rollout in Hua Hin, as well as demanding financial support from the government.

The protest comes as bars and pubs have been ordered closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

