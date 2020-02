Dusit Thani Hua Hin, in cooperation with the Thai Hotels Association (THA) Western Chapter; Petchburi Province; the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Government sector utilized Dusit Thani Hua Hin’s secluded and pristine beach to create a video production offering a strong Asian gesture of support and solidarity in encouraging the people of Wuhan, China to successfully conquer the COVID-19 Coronavirus that has engulfed their city.

