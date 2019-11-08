Solutions Sought for Khao Takiab Villagers

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin and Mr Chatri Wachira Phadet Suek, Director of the Forest Resources Management Office have met with more than 50 people living in areas controlled by the forest management area at Choeng Khao Takiab.

The Mayor said there is a need to find a solution to the problem of the villagers who may not have a legal tenure on the land where around 30 households are housed.

Mr. Nopporn said that the municipality called a meeting as the villagers have lived there for over 10 years and there needs to be a resolution with guidelines established for the benefit of all those involved in this issue.

The municipality will conduct an area survey based on the living circumstances and to resolve the accompanying issues of traffic problems in that area and the preservation of forestry land.

By Hua Hin Today

