Songkran road safety: Prachuap reports two 2 deaths, 14 injures, 14 accidents

Prachuap Khiri Khan officials have recorded 2 deaths, 14 injuries and 14 accidents during the first three days of its Songkran road safety campaign.

On Thursday (April 14) Mr. Kittipong Sukphakkul, provincial deputy governor, reported that 3 accidents, 3 injuries and 1 death was recorded on the roads on day three (Wednesday) of the Songkran holiday.

The deceased was identified as a 45 year old Burmese national who died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the road in Mueang district at 6am on Wednesday.

Officials said the main cause of the accidents was driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and cutting in front of another vehicle.

The news comes after officials set a target of no more than 47 accidents, 48 injuries and 4 deaths from road accidents in the province between April 11-17.

Despite similar measures being implemented in 2021, the province saw an increase in accidents, with the number of accidents and fatalities reported above the national target.

Nationally, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said there were 331 accidents, 323 injuries and 40 deaths on the roads in Thailand on Wednesday (April 13).

Wednesday’s stats take the cumulative total to 869 accidents, 853 injuries and 113 deaths, during the first three days of the Songkran festival from April 11-13.

