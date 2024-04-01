Sonkgran in Phetchaburi to be held April 13-15

From April 13th to 15th, 2024, the Phetchaburi Municipality is hosting a series of events along Phumirak Road in celebration of the annual Songkran festival.

This vibrant celebration, marking the Thai New Year, invites everyone to partake in the festivities and help preserve a cherished cultural tradition.

The highlight of the festival is the grand parade featuring the Miss Songkran procession, a stunning display of cultural traditions and Thai identity, with over 100 participants expected to join.

The festivities, scheduled from April 13th to 15th on Phumirak Road, include a wide range of activities:

A playground, water tunnel, and foam party, open daily from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

An invitation for everyone to partake in the joyous wave-playing activity at 9:30 PM each evening.

A cultural performance stage showcasing traditional Phetchaburi dance, live bands, and booths offering the finest local delicacies, among other attractions.

An alms-giving ceremony will take place on April 14th, 2024, at 7:00 AM on Phumirak Road.

For additional information, please visit the Phetchaburi Municipality’s website or Facebook page, or contact them at 032-403888, extension 2302.

