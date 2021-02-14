Spectacular all-in-one Chinese New Year parade

(Photo: huahinsarn.com)

11 February – Hua Hin Permanent Secretary Jirawat Pramanee together with electoral and municipal officials joined the parade on Chinese New Year wishing people a prosperous ‘year of the ox’.

The street of Phetchakasem was filled with costumed lion and golden dragons dancing to the loud crash of the cymbals and percussion creating an exciting ambiance in the late afternoon.

Officials also took this opportunity to urge people to take part in the upcoming nationwide mayoral and council member’s election which will be held on 28 March.

Source: huahinsarn.com

