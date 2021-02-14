Spectacular all-in-one Chinese New Year parade

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
-
0
1
Phetchakasem road was filled with costumed lion and golden dragons dancing to the loud crash of the cymbals and percussion during the Chinese New Year parade. (Photo: huahinsarn.com)

(Photo: huahinsarn.com)

11 February – Hua Hin Permanent Secretary Jirawat Pramanee together with electoral and municipal officials joined the parade on Chinese New Year wishing people a prosperous ‘year of the ox’.

(Photo: huahinsarn.com)

The street of Phetchakasem was filled with costumed lion and golden dragons dancing to the loud crash of the cymbals and percussion creating an exciting ambiance in the late afternoon.

Officials also took this opportunity to urge people to take part in the upcoming nationwide mayoral and council member’s election which will be held on 28 March.

Source: huahinsarn.com

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleValentine in the midst of Covid
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR