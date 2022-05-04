Speed limit raised to 120 kph on Phetchaburi highway

The Department of Highways has announced that the speed limit has been raised on the main highway in Phetchaburi.

As of May 1, the speed limit on Highway 4 Khao Wang-Sa Phra is 120 kph from kilometre marker 160+000 to marker 167+100, as well as from kilometre marker 172+000 to marker 183+500.

The new speed limit is in place for a distance of approximately 6.9 kilometres.

The 120 kph speed limit only applies to cars.

However, new speed limits for other vehicles are also in place on the same stretch of road:

Minivans (vehicles with between 7 and 15 seats) 100 kph

Buses – 80 kph

Trucks (or vehicles weighing over 2,200 kilograms) 90 kph

General motorcycles – 80 kph

Motorcycles with engines 400cc or more – 110 kph

Tuk tuks – 65 kph

Officials say increasing the speed limit will smooth traffic flow, which in turn will improve road safety.

There are now a total of nine highways in Thailand where the speed limit is 120 kph:

Highway No 9 (Bang Khae-Maha Sawat Canal, Bangkok)

No 35 (Na Khok-Nam Daeng Samut Songkhram)

No 32 (Asia Road, Bang Pa-In-Ang Thong)

No 1 (Pathum Thani)

No 1 (Nakhon Sawan)

No 2 (Nakhon Ratchasima)

No 32 (Sing Buri)

No 34 (Samut Prakan)

No 304 (Chachoengsao)

