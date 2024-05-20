SRT’s Kiha 183 train visits Suan Son Pradipat in June, offers unique travel opportunities around Thailand

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that its special Kiha 183 tourist train will visit Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan in May and June, respectively, as part of a series of trips throughout Thailand.

The SRT have announced 14 distinct trips across 9 different routes, showcasing the versatility of travel experiences available by rail.

Among these offerings are trips to Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

On the weekend of June 22-23, 2024, passengers can enjoy an overnight journey to Suan Son Pradipat Beach and Hua Hin. The trip itinerary includes visits to Rajabhakti Park, Huay Mongkol Temple, and Khao Tao Reservoir. A stop at Thailand’s first Royal Irrigation Project, inspired by King Rama IX, demonstrates the region’s historical and agricultural significance.

Additionally, travelers will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant local culture and crafts at the Cicada Market in Hua Hin. This package, priced at 3,999 baht per person, offers an immersive travel experience that includes train fare, air-conditioned bus tours, admission fees to various sites, full meals, beverages, and accident insurance. Interested tourists are advised to book their seats early as each trip has a limited capacity of 202 seats.

Tickets for these exclusive journeys are on sale now and can be purchased at any nationwide train station or through the SRT’s online ticketing system, D-Ticket.

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of the SRT governor’s office, said the upcoming trips will focus on two distinctive themes. May’s trips are themed “Traveling with the Wind,” featuring day trips like the “Positive Wind in Saraburi Province” where travelers can explore cultural sites, including Wat Tham Phra Bodhisattva and the Sanangsuk Market.

In contrast, June’s trips focus on the theme “Traveling under a Clear Sky,” with excursions like the “Forest Planting, Rice Planting, Earth Art Museum” trip in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, offering a rich blend of ecological and historical exploration.

Other notable trips include the “Charming Phetchaburi with the Winds of Love” program, where participants can enjoy activities such as tandem biking and sea swimming, and the “Navigate Nakhon Down the Stream, Breezy Tour” in Chachoengsao Province, which features boat rides and visits to revered local temples.

Full details of the upcoming KIHA 183 Train Excursions (May to June) can be found below:

May Kiha 183 excursions:

May 25 & 26 (“Charming Phetchaburi with the Winds of Love” Overnight Stay): Visit Mrigadayavan Palace and pay respects to Phetchaburi’s sacred “phya naga” statue in Cha-am. There’s also a visit to Cha-am beach, tandem bicycle riding and more. priced at 3,999 THB.

June Kiha 183 excursions:

June 1 & 2 (“Explore the Two Buris” Day Trips): Head to Lopburi Province for our “Rubber Forest in Bang Lao” program. Activities include planting rubber trees, building parakeet houses, exploring the “Lao Vieng” community, and visiting a contemporary museum in Sing Buri, all for 1,499 THB per trip.

June 8 & 9 (“Khun Dan Prakan Chon, Source Forest” Overnight Stay): Explore the scenic beauty of Chachoengsao and Nakhon Nayok. Enjoy Nam Rong waterfall, raft at Khun Dan Prakan Chon, admire butterflies at Chong Lom waterfall, and explore the Vong Rattanamanee Maha Nakorn Ratch Nakhon Ratch Cave for 3,999 THB.

June 15 & 16 (“Charm of the East” Day Trips): Visit Prachinburi Province for the “Kasalong Forest Planting” program. Tour Wat Kaew Pichit, the Prachinburi National Museum, Khao Ito National Park, participate in fish release and forest planting, and shop for local products and agricultural produce. Each trip costs 1,499 THB.

June 22 & 23 (“Beautiful Beach, Clear Skies” Overnight Stay): Enjoy Prachuap Khiri Khan Province with a stay at Pradipat Beach. Tour Rajabhakti Park, Wat Huay Mongkol, Khao Tao Reservoir, and the first Royal Irrigation project by King Rama IX. Visit Cicada Market and explore Hua Hin town, all for 3,999 THB.

June 29 & 30 (“Forest Planting, Rice Planting” Day Trips): Discover Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. Visit the Sufficiency Economy Learning Center “Father’s House,” take a scenic boat ride along the Chao Phraya River, explore Wat Yai Chai Mongkol, and the Japanese Village, each trip priced at 1,499 THB.

For more information about the Kiha 183 train routes and other travel options provided by the Railway Department, customers can contact the customer relations center at 1690, which is available 24 hours a day. Tickets can also be purchased via https://dticket.railway.co.th/

