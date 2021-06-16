Stakeholders push for re-opening of Hua Hin Airport

A meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the reopening of Hua Hin Airport and its role in the reopening of Hua Hin to vaccinated international tourists from October 1.

The meeting, held in Bangkok, was presided over by Deputy Transport Minister Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, and was attended by representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Also in attendance Mr Udon Olsson, President of Phoenix (Thailand) and Mr. John Laroche CEO Phoenix Aviation international Hong Kong who in April announced ambitious plans for Hua Hin Airport to welcome dozens more international flights.

The meeting discussed the Hua Hin Recharge project, the core aim of which is to see at least 70% of the local population vaccinated so the resort can re-open to international tourists on October 1.

Mr Weerasak said he will urgently discuss the Hua Hin Recharge project and points raised at the meeting with the National Vaccine Working Group in order to help facilitate the rollout of the vaccine to people in the province.

The meeting also discussed ways in which the tourism industries in both Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi can be developed in a bid to facilitate post pandemic recovery of the local economy.

The news comes as Air Asia, the only airline which currently operates routes to and from Hua Hin Airport, is not operating flights until at least August 1.

