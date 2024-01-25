Stamford International University hosts grand charity gala to support underprivileged children

Stamford International University Hua Hin Campus, in partnership with the Rotaract Club of Stamford International University, Rotary Club Royal Hua Hin, and Hua Hin Market Village, successfully hosted the “Hua Hin United: Weaving Bonds for Society (Stamford International Charity Night 2024).”

The event, held on January 24, 2024, at the Hua Hin Market Village activity area aimed to raise funds for underprivileged children.

The gala was graced by prominent figures, including Mr. Ongkarak Thongniramon, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, and Mr. Cell Dillon, Director of Administration at Stamford International University. Joining them were Mr. Brian Anderson, President of the Rotary Club Royal Hua Hin, Mr. Natthaphon Phannachoi, President of the Rotaract Club at Stamford International University, and Mrs. Benjamas Uamsa-Ard, the Director of Student Affairs and Corporate Relations at the university’s Hua Hin-Cha-am campus. Over 200 esteemed guests, comprising both Thai and international attendees, enhanced the event with their presence and support.

The night was not only about fundraising but also a celebration of talent and culture. A student fashion and talent contest with the theme “Masquerade Party Fantasy Masquerade” was enjoyed by the audience. Additionally, the event spotlighted a Cosplay Cover Dance performed by the descendants of Hua Hin, featuring “Nong Ning,” Ms. Ponsirikul Phuatha, Miss Thai Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023, and “Nong Plai Fah,” Ms. Plaifah Thongdonphum, Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024, along with their runner-ups. This appearance marked their first public engagement since being crowned.

Mr. Natthaphon Phannachoi, in his address, highlighted the event’s purpose: to raise funds for the Rotaract Club of Stamford International University, its student organization, and various clubs. The proceeds will support community activities, educational initiatives for underprivileged schools, and assistance to underprivileged children, continuing a tradition of annual philanthropy by the university. The first project earmarked for this year’s funds is the repair of school buildings at the Border Patrol Police School Ban Pah Mak in Sam Roi Yot District and the construction of a water retention dam for the Pa La-U village in Huai Sat Yai subdistrict, Hua Hin District, scheduled for February 2-3.

