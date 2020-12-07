Stamford University and Monsoon Valley Vineyard joins to develop new products

On Dec 4, Senior Academic Director Stamford International University (Hua Hin Campus) Mr Richard Meaders and the General Manager of Monsoon Valley Vineyard Mr Kido Campigotto signed an agreement for in-depth research project to develop new products for Monsoon Valley Vineyard.

Stamford’s director of Student Affairs and Organization Relations Ms Benjamas Umsa-at explained that for the past 3 years, the university has voluntarily worked with many businesses, industries and the community to support the local economic growth and to create new job opportunities for the people and society.

Monsoon Valley Vineyard of the Siam Winery has been constantly seeking new opportunities to expand their ventures in organic farming and strategic business management, including the service industry.

The joint project has two substantial objectives, namely:

To build a retirement community equipped with essential facilities in a beautiful atmosphere at the Monsoon Valley. To conduct a major research in new organic farming and products, and at the same time, facilitating the local agriculture.

Source: huahinsarn.com

