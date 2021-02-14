Standard Covid safety protocols in market

Hua Hin markets and other public venues now need to comply with additional control measures in the fight against Covid-19 infection.

Recently, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul and public health officials has been conducting a series of strict inspection at city markets, open markets, night markets and other public venues where people frequent to ensure that health safety measures are being followed.

There are now only two entrance and exit points to each market, with designated health workers on hand to measure the body temperature of everyone entering. The municipality said it has in place a system that will ensure public health safety in the daily lives of the residents and try to prevent Covid-19 virus infection in the community.

Reported by: Visa Chimdee

