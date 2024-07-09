State run bus operator eyes service between Hua Hin and Bangkok’s airports

Thailand’s state-run bus operator, Transport Co, is set to introduce a new bus service linking Hua Hin with Bangkok’s major airports.

This move is part of plans to imprve connectivity and ease travel across the country, the company said.

Mr. Attawit Rakjamroon, Acting Managing Director of The Transport Company Limited (BorKorSor), revealed that BorKorSor has been in discussions with Mr. Keerati Kitmanawat, CEO of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), to establish ticket sales points at three major airports.

These airports include Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, and Phuket Airport. Mr. Attawit said thee plans will help to facilitate convenient public transportation between buses and airports, aligning with government and Ministry of Transport policies.

BorKorSor’s plans include setting up ticket sales points and arranging feeder bus routes from these airports to various provinces. The new routes will connect major cities, tourist destinations, and secondary cities, including Pattaya, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Hua Hin.

Additionally, BorKorSor plans to implement a new route from Phuket Airport to Khao Lak in Phang Nga Province, responding to the demand from local residents and tourists. The aim is to provide more convenient and cost-effective travel options, as current travel costs are relatively high.

Mr. Attawit stated that BorKorSor would develop detailed plans for the ticket sales points within the three airports and define the feeder routes to ensure the project is concluded promptly. The new bus services are expected to be operational within 2024.

Further details including ticket prices, service routes and the location of the arrival and departure in Hua Hin will be announced in the near future.

