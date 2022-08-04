Stay at this Chiang Mai hotel from just 1 baht per night

In a bid to attract customers, a Chiang Mai hotel has slashed the price of its rooms to just 1 baht per night.

The Harmonize Hotel is running the special promotion in conjunction with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Robinhood food and booking application.

Customers have until Aug 7 to reserve a room and must stay at the hotel before Oct 31.

The 77 room hotel, which is located on the Chiang Mai to Lampang Road is also offering a 300 baht discount in its restaurant for anyone who books via the Robinhood app.

To book a 1 baht room, you need to download the Robinhood app, then go to Robinhood Travel Good Deals section and use the code CNX1.

Saraswadee Asasapphakit, director of TAT’s northern region office said the aim of the promotion was to boost hotel occupancy rates from the current levels of around 30 percent to around 55 percent.

The 1 baht hotel room promotion has already received widespread coverage on Thai social media, where it has gone viral.

In addition, the campaign from TAT and Robinhood also offers travellers discounts of up to 70 percent at 45 other participating hotels in Chiang Mai for booking made before Aug 7.

For people in Hua Hin, AirAsia is now operating thrice weekly flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.

Flights operate every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

From August 3, flight FD3900 departs Chiang Mai at 11:10, arriving in Hua Hin at 12:30.

Flight FD3901 from Hua Hin departs at 13:00, arriving in Chiang Mai at 14:15.

