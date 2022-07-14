Step into wellness at Chiva-Som with an exclusive offer for Thai residents

Pioneering and transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som in Hua Hin welcomes Thai citizens and expatriates to its ‘Haven of Life’ with its exceptional Step into Wellness offer available for stays until the end of September 2022.

Experience renewal, healing or simply relax with Chiva-Som’s Step into Wellness offer. Recharge the body, mind and soul with morning walks on the beach, days spent exercising and eating well, and quiet evenings of contemplation and restful slumber. The all-inclusive stay includes a personalised wellness journey of daily treatments and activities, and exclusively for Thai citizens and expatriates, THB 2,000 credit per person per night to be spent on the wellness treatments of their choice. Guests can visit just for one night, or stay longer, with no minimum stay.

The ‘Step into Wellness’ offer is inclusive of:

Accommodation

Three wellness meals per night of stay

Daily afternoon tea

Wellness minibar replenished daily

A personalised health and wellness consultation

A physical analysis

Up to a dozen daily exercise and relaxation classes

Complimentary use of the Water Therapy Suites, gymnasium, indoor and outdoor swimming pools

One treatment per person per night of stay, with the following options: Chiva-Som Signature Massage, Thai Massage, Invigorating Massage, Oriental Scalp Massage, Relaxing Foot Massage, Chiva-Som Skin Haven Body Polish, Hydrotherapy (Detoxifying Balneotherapy, Flotation or Jet Blitz), Manicure or Pedicure

THB 2,000 net wellness credit per person per night

This offer is available for stays until 30th September 2022, with rates starting from THB 13,000++ per person per night in an Ocean Room.

The offer can be combined with Rao Tiew Duay Gan savings of up to THB 3,000 per night, subject to campaign availability. Services and facilities available are subject to government health regulations. All other Chiva-Som terms and conditions apply.

For more information or reservations, please contact Chiva-Som:

Email: reservations@chivasom.com | Phone: 032 536 536 | LINE: @chivasom

