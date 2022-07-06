Street vendors allowed to trade outside Hua Hin Wittayalai School

Street vendors have been granted permission to trade outside Hua Hin Wittayalai School in central Hua Hin following a meeting with Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul.

The reprieve comes after the Municipality received complaints that vendors were blocking access to the footpath and trading in an area which should be reserved for pedestrians.

Complainants said the congested footpath could cause an accident between motorists and pedestrians.

On Tuesday (July 6) Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul met with Mr. Wuttisak Silpathet who represented the vendors to establish guidelines that the vendors must follow in order to be allowed to continue to trade.

It was agreed that vendors can only trade between 14.30-16.30 each day and that their stalls must be set up in such a way that pedestrians can still use the footpath.

Vendors are also only allowed to sell food and drinks to students, and not toys, and all items can only be priced between 10 and 30 baht.

Failure to comply with the new rules will result in permission to trade outside the school being revoked.

As of Tuesday afternoon (July 5) the vendors had returned to the sidewalk.

