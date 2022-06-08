Strength training is the secret recipe to boost your health and wellness

Romain Chevalier is a certified health and performance coach, pilates instructor and personal trainer.

A highly decorated athlete, he is ranked among the top 10 triathletes in Thailand.

He is based in Hua Hin and can help you become the best version of yourself.

In the first of a new monthly health and fitness feature for Hua Hin Today, Romain explains the importance of strength training.

Why is strength training important for your health?

There are so many benefits you can get from regular strength training. Not only will you get stronger, but you will also help to boost your immune and metabolic system, improve your energy level, get rid of injuries, become smarter, live longer, be leaner, and improve your mood.

Not bad, right?

All those benefits are backed up with clinical studies, yet maybe only 10% of the population is doing strength training regularly.

Don’t freak out if you are part of the 90% that have never tried strength training.

The idea of strength training can be daunting at first, but the beauty of it is that you can start right now and reap the benefits.

In fact, many of my clients started at a later stage in life and have enjoyed the benefits so much that it is now a fundamental part of their routine. Clients often tell me they wish they had known the benefits of strength training years earlier.

How to start strength training?

Hopefully you read the above and start thinking to yourself, should I start going to the gym?

Yes, you should. Actually, living in Hua Hin, we are almost spoiled for choice with the range of gyms and fitness facilities.

The gym can be a scary environment but don’t worry everyone goes with the same goal, to better themselves, whether you are an absolute beginner or a high level athlete.

If it still sounds too scary, too costly etc, strength training can be as simple as doing squats and push ups in your living room. Really there are no excuses good enough to not do it.

People often tell me what their routines are, which exercises they are doing and ask me if it’s right or wrong.

I usually answer that it’s better to do something rather than nothing even if it’s not the perfect routine.

Now if you want to go one step further and take your strength training to the next level, I would highly recommend that you seek advice from a professional to help you on your journey.

Start at home, right now with my squat challenge

Often the easiest place to start is at home, which is why I invite you to take part in this simple, yet effective fitness challenge.

This is an opportunity to commit to a lower body workout every day. You won’t have to spend hours in the gym, actually you will just need a couple of minutes of your time.

You’ll work every day for 30 days to improve your lower body strength, endurance and mobility.

So here goes: I want you to perform 30 bodyweight squats every day for 30 days.

By the end of the 30 days you will be squatting better, moving better and be stronger than you were when you started!

Until next time,

Coach Romain

