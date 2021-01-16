Strong winds, powerful waves caused more damage to Pak Nam Pran seawalls

The strong winds and huge waves brewing over the past few days have caused severe damage to a large beach area along the Pak Nam Pran coastline.

As it has always been during this time of the year, winds brought in from the gulf has been sweeping through the once a magnificent beach coast knocking down less-durable seawalls bringing along trashes and other debris.

Residents and restaurant owners along the coastline have been complaining about the erosion for some time now but authorities just have to wait for the water level to subside and the winds to die down before conducting any repairs and could only set up temporary sand bags to prevent further damage.

Source: Prachuap Post

