Summer storms set to hit Hua Hin until Tuesday

Weather forecasters from Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) are warning of summer storms throughout most of the country, including Hua Hin until Tuesday

The TMD said that storms will affect the North, Northeast, East, Central and upper South, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and hail.

The storms are a result of a high pressure system from China which is set to reach Northeast Thailand on Saturday before making its way to the North and Central regions, Bangkok and then onto the upper South.

The TMD has warned people to take precautions against damage to property and crops.

Sheltering under trees or advertising hoardings should be avoided, the TMD said.

Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman should stay ashore.

Almost all provinces will be hit by the storms between now and April 6, Thaivisa reported.

The news comes as Thailand this week was warned it faces its heaviest rainfall in almost three decades.

The Meteorological Department said it expects this year’s rainy season to start in May, much earlier than normally and that monsoon rain will bring higher than average rainfall.

Thailand’s Irrigation Department has been instructed to ensure that all major dams and reservoirs are able to handle the excess rainfall.

