Suspect in 40 million baht robbery in Phetchaburi arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

A transgender woman was arrested today at Suvarnabhumi Airport for stealing over 40 million baht in cash, gold, and jewelry from the home of a wealthy businesswoman in Phetchaburi.

The theft occurred on May 4 at the residence of Mrs. Wiralpatchara, a 68-year-old construction business owner in Moo 5, Ban Mo Subdistrict, Mueang District. The suspect, a 22-year-old former cashier at a Thai traditional massage shop, managed to evade suspicion by covertly changing the drawer lock while all 16 CCTV cameras in the house and surrounding area were inoperative.

The homeowner suspected someone close to her was involved in the crime, prompting an investigation. Today, officers from the Immigration Bureau at Suvarnabhumi Airport, along with investigators from the Phetchaburi Provincial Police Station, arrested the suspect under a warrant issued by the Phetchaburi Provincial Court.

The suspect fled the country after stealing valuable assets, including cash, gold, diamond necklaces, diamond rings, and amulets, all valued at over 40 million baht.

She was apprehended upon her return to Thailand when her warrant information appeared in the immigration system.

The police detained her and coordinated with the investigative team from Phetchaburi Provincial Police Station to take custody and proceed with legal action.

