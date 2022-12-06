Take a gander at this bird watching event at Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park

Bird watching enthusiasts are being invited to flock to Cha Am for an event due to be held at Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park later this month.

Ms. Netnapha Ngamnet, the head of Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, Cha-am announced that the Bird Walk @KhaoNangPhanthurat Up will take place on December 17.

The event is free to attend but space is limited to 30 people.

Those who attend the event will learn and gain a basic understanding of bird watching, while also finding out about Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park.

Attendees will also learn about the important role birds play in maintaining the balance of nature and the environment.

Ms. Netnapha said the event will help to raise awareness about the importance of forestry and animal protection.

Anyone interested in attending the bird walking event must register with park officials before December 10.

Binoculars and a bird watching guide book will be available for everyone who takes part in the event.

To attend the event, call 092-9518022 or 098-6860989.

