TAT celebrates Songkran Festival 2021 in new normal

Hosting three-day celebration in Bangkok from 13-15 April, and supporting unique festivities in seven locations across the country as well as multiple events in Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting the Amazing Songkran Festival 2021 in Bangkok as well as supporting unique festivities in seven destinations – Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Nong Khai, and Sukhothai – in line with the traditional aspects of the festival and the new normal practice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said, “The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has given the green light for this year’s Songkran to be held nationwide as a ‘new normal’ festival with the focus on the traditional and cultural aspects of the celebration, while strictly adhering to the nationwide public health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

TAT will host the Amazing Songkran Festival 2021 in Bangkok from 13-15 April in the area around the Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station. As well as showcasing the traditional aspects of Songkran in various destinations across Thailand, the event will present rare and traditional Thai food, snacks and desserts; local arts and handicrafts; and cultural performances; such as, Khon masked dance, Nang Yai shadow puppet show, Thai string puppet show, and contemporary music performances.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “TAT’s Amazing Songkran Festival 2021 in Bangkok will focus on three key aspects – public health, tradition and value for money – by highlighting local traditions and customs in combination with the public health measures. Visitors are encouraged to wear traditional Thai costume or fabric, or colourful floral print shirts unique to Songkran to attend the event.”

TAT is also supporting the hosting of unique Songkran festivities in seven destinations across the country, including Songkran in the Ancient Capital City, Ayutthaya; Amazing Songkran Buri Ram presented by Chang; Paweni Pi Mai Mueang Chiang Mai; Khon Kaen Songkran Festival; Salung Luang Songkran Festival, Lampang; Maha Songkran Isan, Nong Khai, and Maha Songkran, Sukhothai.

In addition, TAT is supporting the hosing of Songkran celebrations in Bangkok by the private sector partners, ICONSIAM shopping destination, Central Embassy shopping mall, and Thai Beverage’s Sixth Songkran Water Festival.

Meanwhile, Reckitt Benckiser (Thailand) has provided 200,000 pieces of Dettol antiseptic products for Songkran event areas to ensure public health safety throughout the Festival.

