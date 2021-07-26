TAT chief casts doubt on Hua Hin’s October 1 reopening

The chief of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Yutthasak Suphasorn has noted that the pandemic is out of control in Thailand and vaccination is still low.

In a brief statement to Thai media, Yutthasak noted that this may mean a readjustment to plans to reopen the country to foreign tourists in ten provinces come the start of October and Thailand’s high season.

This came as the spokesman for the economic situation brought on by Covid, citing TAT figures, insisted that tourism spending will be 850 BILLION baht this year.

The October 1st reopening plan – part of PM Prayuth Chan-ocha’s grand 120 day reopening master plan – applies to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khirikhan (Hua Hin), Phetchaburi (Cha-Am), Chonburi (Pattaya), Buriram, as well as Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi and Phangnga where reopening is progressing according to plans already in place.

Yutthasak told Sanook that the pandemic could not be controlled at the present time and he noted the CCSA were reporting 10,000 new cases daily.

Actually they are starting to hit 15,000 with fears they could top 20,000 or even 30,000 cases daily according to reports in the media, notes ASEAN NOW. Many lockdowns and travel restrictions are also in place some in the same provinces that are part of the reopening plans including Bangkok.

Yutthasak noted that vaccination was still low.

New assessments and plans were necessary given the current situation as Thailand would have to be careful regarding safety and risk factors.

He said this included the possibility of foreigners bringing in more infection.

Interestingly he did not comment on potential tourists looking at Thailand and thinking that a visit might not be advisable at this time or in the coming months, especially with other more favorable domestic or closer to home options available to US and European tourists.

This post was republished with permission from ASEAN NOW formerly Thaivisa.com

comments