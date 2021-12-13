TAT chief in talks over Hua Hin medical hub, calls for extension of stimulus packages

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn was in Hua Hin over the weekend to discuss a proposal that would see Hua Hin and Cha Am become a medical hub for foreign tourists.

The proposals are for Hua Hin and Cha Am to become a leading destination in Thailand for medical care, health and wellness.

On Sunday, Mr Yuthasak attended a meeting at the Amari Hotel Hua Hin to discuss the proposals with officials from Hua Hin Municipality and the local tourism and health sectors.

Hua Hin in particular has been earmarked as a possible future leader in the health and wellness sector, due to its strong healthcare instrastucture, world class spas and golf resorts.

During his trip to Hua Hin Mr Yuthasak also visited Huay Mongkhol Temple to inspect the tourism situation. Mr Yuthasak said the temple was busy with both Thai and foreign tourists.

Mr Yuthasak said that the reopening of the country and easing of COVID-19 restrictions has been a welcome boost for the tourism sector in Thailand.

However, Mr Yuthasak said that more could still be done to boost tourism in the country and called on the government to extend some of the stimulus packages that had been introduced to boost domestic spending.

Out of a total of 2 million offers and discounted rates available to tourists, there are currently only 85,000 offers available, Mr Yuthasak said. These offers are expected to be claimed before the end of December, he said.

Mr Yuthasak said he will formally ask the Minister of Tourism and Sports to extend the “Rao Tiew Duay Gan” and “Tour Tiew Thai” stimulus packages beyond the end of the year.

Meanwhile Udom Srimahachota, Managing Director of Baan Talay Dao Resort Hua Hin and special advisor to the Thai Hotels Association said that between 60-70% of tourists staying at his resort over the New Year period had booked via the We Travel Together stimulus project.

Ms. Pornthip Phibalong, general manager of Amari Hua Hin said that hotel occupancy rates during the weekends in Hua Hin are approximately 80-90%, while mid-week occupancy rates are approximately 40%.

Ms. Pornthip said most customers are Thai families who also booked via the We Travel Together project.

