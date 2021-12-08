TAT confident Thai tourism unfazed by Omicron variant

Thailand’s tourism authority has expressed confidence the finding of an Omicron COVID-19 case in Thailand would not affect the country’s tourism recovery, as the government is set to press ahead with further relaxation of measures for New Year celebrations.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said Thailand’s protocols for screening and disease control remain effective, however, continued monitoring of the situation is needed, while the country will go ahead with additional relaxation of restrictive measures to allow more tourism activities, including the New Year celebrations.

The domestic tourism scene has now recovered to a level similar to the previous year, thanks to the cooler climate in the north and northeast.

The TAT now anticipates a total number of 90 million domestic trips to be made this year, similar to 2020, with around 10 million trips expected to be made in December alone.

The TAT is also expecting to see 400,000 international visitors this year. The arrival rate for international visitors now stands at 6,000 persons a day. Around 200,000 international visitors are expected to land on Thai soil this month.

NNT

