TAT promotes Hua Hin at Spain’s largest travel fair

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been showcasing Hua Hin alongside other Thai destinations at the Feria Internacional de Turismo (FITUR) 2024, Spain’s largest travel trade fair.

The event, which took place from January 24 to 28, served as a significant platform for promoting Thailand to the Spanish-speaking markets, including Spain and Latin America.

At the Thailand Stand, TAT unveiled its latest communication campaign, focusing on high-value and sustainable tourism. This initiative is part of Thailand’s broader strategy to solidify its status as a globally sought-after travel destination.

Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, emphasized Thailand’s commitment to attracting tourists from Spanish-speaking regions. “We want to inspire them to discover Thailand in a way that fosters deep connections with our local communities, stunning natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and immersive, sustainable experiences,” he stated.

This year marks Thailand’s 28th appearance at FITUR, an event crucial for reaching Spanish-speaking markets. Joining TAT were 16 Thai tourism businesses, including eight tour operators focused on the Spanish and European markets, seven hotels and resorts from Bangkok, Phuket, and Krabi, as well as Thai Airways International.

The Thailand Stand offered a glimpse into the unique travel experiences available in Thailand’s North, Northeast, and Central regions, tailored to appeal to the Spanish tourist market. Attendees are treated to demonstrations and performances showcasing traditional Thai arts and crafts. These included Bo Sang umbrella coloring, umbrella and Gingala Lanna bird dances from the North; Phi Ta Khon mask painting and dance, and Serng Isan from the Northeast; and Thai potpourri making, long drum dances, and traditional Thai dances from the Central region.

Despite the lack of direct flights between Spain and Thailand, TAT is actively collaborating with international airlines and Spain-based tour companies to promote package tours to Thailand.

This year, TAT is focusing on encouraging repeat visitors from Spain to explore new immersive experiences in key Thai destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, and Ko Samui. These efforts include promoting routes that combine well-known destinations with emerging ones like Phuket-Khao Lak-Khao Sok and Bangkok-Kanchanaburi-Hua Hin.

Identified market segments for 2024 include honeymoon, health and wellness, LGBT+ tourism, and golf. Spanish tourists are known for their longer stays and higher spending in Thailand, with favorite activities including enjoying Thai cuisine, historical sightseeing, beaches, massages, spas, and snorkeling.

Last year’s FITUR event attracted 8,500 tourism companies from 131 countries, with 136,000 trade participants and 86,000 public visitors, alongside 6,374 media representatives. The success of this event underscores its importance as a global platform for tourism promotion.

The news comes as the Thai government has said it anticipates a significant influx of tourists in 2024, expecting around 40 million visitors and tourism revenues reaching 3.1 trillion baht. This projection aligns with the country’s record-breaking tourist numbers from 2019, before the global pandemic.

Thailand witnessed over 2 million international tourists in just the first two weeks of January, contributing 97.91 billion baht to the economy, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Between January 1st and 21st, Thailand welcomed 2,015,942 international visitors. The majority of these tourists came from five countries, with the highest numbers being 306,805 from China, 218,453 from Malaysia, 153,135 from South Korea, 150,286 from Russia, and 105,740 from India.

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the Tourism and Sports Minister, shared that from January 15th to 21st, Thailand received 715,579 foreign visitors. This marks an increase of 20,753 tourists or 2.99% compared to the previous week. On average, Thailand is seeing 102,226 international visitors each day.

