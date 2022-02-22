TaxiDD: New ride hailing service for taxis launches in Hua Hin

A new ride hailing service for taxis, called TaxiDD, is now available in Hua Hin.

The service, which is operated by the Hua Hin Motor Co., Ltd, enables passengers to book one of the small blue ‘tuk-tuk’ style taxis via the Line messaging app.

There is also a call centre feature which allows passengers to chat directly with drivers.

Thirty of the blue four wheel taxis have joined the service and can be hired from early in the morning to midnight, seven days a week.

The service operates in Hua Hin up to Cha Am.

All vehicles used have met the SHA and SHA+ safety requirements by the Ministry of Public Health, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Hua Hin Municipality.

Standard pricing of the service starts at 60 baht and is then calculated according to the distance travelled to the destination.

Passengers can use the TaxiDD service by scanning the QR code below.

The service is seen as an alternative to the likes of Grab and Bolt which also operate ride hailing taxi services in Hua Hin.

comments