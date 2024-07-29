TCEB aims to enhance tourism in Prachuap and Phetchaburi through MICE events

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is accelerating efforts to upgrade high-quality tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi through Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) events. This move aims to boost economic revenue and elevate the region’s tourism potential.

On 26 July 2024, the Amari Hotel in Hua Hin hosted the conference “Enhancing the Potential of High-Value Tourism through MICE’s Sustainability Industry.” Mr. Sinathorn Oaiem, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, presided over the opening ceremony, which saw attendance from notable figures including former Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr. Weerasak Kowsurat, TCEB Central Region Director Dr. Surasanoo Thongmee, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Tourism and Sports representative Ms. Patcharee Sombatthaveepoon, and President of the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association Ms. Wasana Srikanchana. The event drew over 60 tourism and MICE operators from Hua Hin, Cha-am, and nearby areas.

The seminar aimed to transfer knowledge and provided a platform for experts, businesspeople, and academics from both public and private sectors to exchange experiences on relevant issues.

Topics covered included “Professional MICE Event Management… How to Make It WOW,” “Can Sustainability Management Really Enhance the Capability of Thai MICE Operators?” and “Keys to Success in Sustainable Management for Businesses in the MICE Industry.” Notable speakers included Ms. Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, MD of The Sukosol Hotel, Mr. Sutthichai Banditvorapoom, Executive Vice President of N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd., and Ms. Chittin Rithirat, Sustainability Consultant of the Domestic Tourism Business Association. A highlight of the seminar was a presentation titled “New Opportunities in MICE: Why Sustainability Matters” by Mr. Weerasak Kowsurat.

Deputy Governor Mr. Sinathorn Oaiem emphasised the high potential of Prachuap Khiri Khan due to its diverse tourism resources, including natural heritage, culture, and lifestyle. He noted that the province’s strategic location, well-developed transportation routes, and facilities for tourists make it a popular destination for MICE groups and high-value tourists. Mr. Oaiem stressed the importance of collaboration among all sectors to elevate service standards and achieve sustainable progress.

Dr. Surasanoo Thongmee highlighted TCEB’s recognition of Hua Hin-Cha-am as areas attracting MICE business visitors year-round. The bureau’s focus on knowledge transfer and enhancing competitive capabilities in sustainable MICE activities aims to position the region as a high-quality tourism destination. The event adhered to TCEB’s sustainable MICE event management standards, including calculating greenhouse gas emissions to measure the event’s impact and raise awareness among participants about sustainable practices.

In June, the government said it is ready to push for further growth of the “meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions,” or MICE, industry, as it believes that MICE-related businesses will help stimulate and strengthen the Thai economy.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke quoted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as saying that the MICE industry was considered a major factor to encourage travel, spending, and distribution of income to local communities and various business sectors.

According to TCEB, in the first three quarters of the 2024 fiscal year (October 2023 – June 2024), Thailand welcomed a total of 18 million MICE travelers, generating 109,669 million baht in revenue. Out of these MICE travelers, 894,584 were international travelers, generating 52,980 million baht, while 17 million were domestic travelers generating 56,689 million baht.

It is estimated that by the end of the 2024 fiscal year, TCEB will achieve the target of 23 million MICE travelers and 136,000 million baht in revenue.

