Team behind organic farm in Hua Hin winners of major sustainability award

The team behind an organic farm in Hua Hin have won a top award for their work in sustainable tourism and social enterprise.

The Pran Por Piang Organic Lifestyle & Farm, which is located in Thap Thai, have been crowned winners of the DASTA SE HERO 2022 project.

The project, which is organised by DASTA (Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization)) aims to recognise Thailand’s best young social entrepreneurs.

Those taking part in the project were required to demonstrate how their business benefits the local community.

A total of five teams made it through to the final of the project, with the Pran Por Piang Organic Lifestyle & Farm being crowned winners.

Pran Por Piang Organic Lifestyle & Farm also received the Popular Vote which was awarded based on the number of likes and shares their project received on social media.

After winning the award the Pran Por Piang Organic Lifestyle & Farm will now receive training and support from DATSA on sustainability, social enterprise and sustainable tourism.

Last month, Hua Hin Today spoke to Khun Ong from Pran Por Piang Organic Lifestyle & Farm who explained how he and his team had followed the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) of King Rama IX in order to develop the farm into a social enterprise.

Over the past six years, the team has helped educate the local community in sustainable and organic farming practices, which in turn has helped to boost their income.

The Pran Por Piang Organic Lifestyle & Farm is also home to the Sparrow’s Cafe, which sells a variety of homemade snacks and other tasty treats, locally sourced coffee served up in a variety of styles, and fresh organic eggs.

Both the farm and Sparrow’s Cafe are well worth visiting for anyone living in Hua Hin or nearby, especially for families.

The Pran Por Piang Organic Lifestyle & Farm will also be taking part in the Green Market PLUS will be held at Market Village from Aug 11-15.

You can find out more about the Pran Por Piang Organic Lifestyle & Farm here.

comments