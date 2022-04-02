Teenager trampled to death by elephant in Hua Hin

A teenage boy is believed to have been trampled to death by an elephant in the Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict of Hua Hin on Saturday (April 2).

Mr. Ittithi Thaikamol, Head of Kaeng Krachan National Park said a team of police officers, accompanied members of a local rescue unit, went to Village No. 5, Ban Chalermphon after receiving reports of the incident during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, investigating officers found the body of a 17 year old boy who was known to live locally.

Police said the deceased had suffered severe injuries to his skull, neck and jaw and had lost a significant amount of blood.

Police said the boy’s Honda Scoopy motorcycle was found 5 metres from his body.

Locals told police the boy had gone out to chase away the elephants who had been eating crops from a nearby farm.

When the boy didn’t return, locals went to investigate and found his body in a pool of blood.

The locals said they then set off firecrackers to scare away the elephants who fled into the forest next to the road.

Police believe the boy was attacked by an elephant as he rode his motorcycle.

Police said the boy’s body has been sent for autopsy to establish an official cause of death.

This is the latest incident in a number of confrontations between elephants in Huai Sat Yai and locals.

The elephants can often be seen on the road that leads to Pala U waterfall.

In the past, the elephants have damaged property in search of food and confronted motorists.

Officials from Kaeng Krachan National Park have repeatedly warned locals to avoid confronting the elephants.

