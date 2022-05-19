Tell us your favourite restaurant in Hua Hin – VOTE NOW

Hua Hin is home to such a huge selection of restaurants, you can enjoy cuisines from all over the world.

While it is always nice to try somewhere new, we all have our favourite spots we go back to time and again.

With that in mind, Hua Hin Today wants to know what your favourite restaurants and eateries are in and around Hua Hin.

Sites like TripAdvisor list the best restaurants in Hua Hin according to the reviews on its platform.

Many of the reviews on the site are from tourists but what about the views of people who live in Hua Hin?

We have tried to round up many of the eateries we know to be popular among expats in Hua Hin.

We’re the first to admit the list is by no means comprehensive and this is nothing more than a simple straw poll.

However, this is your chance to tell us about your favorite place to eat in Hua Hin.

Whatever it is that makes your favourite restaurant outshine the rest – we want to hear about it.

Vote here or by completing the form below.

Everyone who votes will automatically be entered into a draw to win a 1 night stay for 2, including breakfast, at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

