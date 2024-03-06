Temperatures set to soar in Hua Hin this week and next

Temperatures in Hua Hin and across Thailand are set to soar over the next week.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s seven day forecast for Hua Hin says maximum temperatures will range from 36 – 38 °C, with average temperatures between March 6 to 12 reaching 35°C.

However, forecasters say the temperatures may actually feel much warmer.

According to the Heat Index, average temperatures will feel like 42 °C.

The heat index, often referred to as the “apparent temperature,” is a measure that combines air temperature and humidity to determine the human body’s perceived temperature. Unlike the actual air temperature, the heat index provides an understanding of how hot it feels to the human body when relative humidity is factored in with the air temperature.

While Thailand is coming to its hottest season, these kinds of temperatures are not normally seen until mid to late April and early May.

The warm weather has resulted in the Department of Health warning heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially among people who spend a lot of time outdoors.

Thailand’s highest ever recorded temperature reached 45.4°C in Mae Sot, Tak, on April 15 2023, surpassing the former record of 44.6°C observed in Muang district, Mae Hong Son, on April 28, 2016.

For the purposes of maintaining official records, temperatures are measured in shaded areas.

