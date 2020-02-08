Temporary Closure of Bon Kai Intersection – Postponed

The temporary closure of Bon Kai intersection and the reconstruction of the double-track railway in Soi 88 which was supposed to commence last January 15thhas been postponed.

The Hua Hin municipality and Sino-Thai Construction Company Limited – STCC (the engineering group in charge of the project) have announced its postponement until mid April or right after the Songkran holidays.

Due to some technicalities and the precise positioning the main pillars above its base platform, particularly pillar no. 92 which was expected to be adjacent to the railway road near the roundabout. After thoroughly checked the lay out and the landscape, pillar no. 92 should in fact move further north of the railway road.

Nevertheless, a new construction plan has been drafted and will be submitted to the committee for approval during their upcoming meeting in the municipality.

Witchakorn Amrapal, foreman of the STCC suggested in rebuilding the existing roundabout at the intersection to a smaller one in order for the traffic to flow more efficiently especially during peaked hours. However, Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wuttikul insisted and told the engineering group to reconsider and build a larger roundabout instead.

During the construction, traffic will only be allowed 1 to 2 lanes at a time in the area. Congestion is expected during the day but an alternate route (behind the Market Village) will be directed to ease the flow of traffic. The whole project is expected to be completed within 2 ½ months.

The public is advised to carefully follow road signs and the diverted route in order to avoid traffic delays and accidents. Warning lights will be installed around the construction site to ensure the safety of motorists using the route during the night.

Hua Hin municipality has also urged the STCC group to expedite the construction so it could be accessible to motorists before the school reopen. Diagrams of the completed project will be displayed along the railway road, intersection and various media channels to provide the public complete information of the project during and after its construction.

WRITER: Larry Cadiz

