Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Hua Hin mayor chaired a joint meeting with the Hua Hin Municipality, local police station and Mr. Witchakorn Amrapal of the Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Company to discuss the temporary closure of traffic due to the ongoing construction of the double track railway at the Bon Kai intersection (Soi Hua Hin 88) and nearby areas.

The traffic lanes will be closed from the north of the intersection (which currently has 6 lanes), leaving only 2 lanes, allowing just a one-way traffic and banning cars coming from the east of the railway crossing.

The vehicles coming from the west of the railway can cross the intersection only on one-way lane. This temporary closure of the Bon Kai intersection will last for about 4 – 5 months starting middle of January 2020.

Mayor Wuttikul suggested that the one-way lane traffic plan be changed to a two-way lane so it could at least be a bit convenient for vehicles to pass through the intersection.

He also insisted to speed up the construction so it won’t take up to 5 months to complete.

In addition, the mayor requested to expand the road behind the Market Village Shopping Center that connects the railway intersection to Soi Hua Hin 94 (Soi Mae Kep) so it can be used as an alternative route to avoid passing through the intersection.

After reviewing the plans and further discussions with the construction engineers, Mr. Witchakorn said that he would expedite the construction by working double time, both day and night in order to complete the construction within 2 and a half months.

Throughout the construction, they will open a two-way lane for vehicles from each side of the intersection, and occasionally change it to a one-direction-at-a-time during heavy congestion.

Mayor Wuttikul reiterate with the construction company to even speed up the construction and possibly make it shorter than 2 and half months.

He also instructed the contractors to install traffic and warning signs, as well as safety lights around the construction site especially at night to avoid accidents.

WRITER: Larry Cadiz

Source: Hua Hin Today

