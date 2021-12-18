Test & Go: Entry rules for Thailand eased – and it’s great news for Hua Hin

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has confirmed the further easing of entry rules for people visiting Thailand.

The easing of the rules under the Test & Go scheme means that more foreign tourists will be able to travel directly to Hua Hin after landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Previously, people arriving in Thailand under the Test & Go scheme were required to proceed to prearranged accommodation within a three hour travel time of Suvarnabhumi Airport, where they were required to wait for the results of a RT-PCR test. If the test was negative they were they free to travel to anywhere in Thailand.

For most visitors this meant that they would need to spend one night in a hotel Bangkok.

However, as of Dec 16, Thailand has expanded the number of so-called ‘sealed routes’ to within five hour travel distance from Suvarnabhumi.

This means that is now possible for people to travel direct to Hua Hin and Cha Am by a prearranged vehicle to their accommodation without the need to spend one night in Bangkok.

Once they arrive at their accommodation in Hua Hin they are still required to wait in their hotel room for the results of the test. However, if it is negative, they are free to leave.

The full list of requirements for Test & Go can be found below:

Eligible travellers Thai citizens Foreign travellers including diplomats, guests of the government, Thai work permit holders, students and their family, and patients seeking medical treatment.

Eligible countries Currently, there are 63 approved countries/territories under the TEST & GO scheme where travellers must have stayed for 21 days or more before travelling to Thailand. Returning Thais and eligible foreign expatriates, who previously travelled from Thailand to these approved countries/territories, are exempt from this requirement.

Points of entry By air at Thailand’s international airports. By land at Nong Khai’s border checkpoint, which will reopen from 24 December, 2021. By water, provided that everyone on board the vessels meet the vaccination, testing and entry requirements.



Pre-Arrival Requirements

All eligible travellers travelling from eligible countries must have the following documents for entering to Thailand:

A Thailand Pass, which can be applied via https://tp.consular.go.th/.

A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling. Travellers under 6 years of age, travelling with parents with a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling, are not required to have a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test result and can have a saliva test when entering the Kingdom. For arrivals by water, everyone on board the vessels must have a medical certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected within the officially specified timeframe. Anyone on aboard with a history of COVID-19 infection within a period between 14-90 days must have a medical certificate of recovery.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

A confirmed payment for at least a 1-day stay at a SHA++ hotel that also includes the expenses for the RT-PCR and self-antigen (ATK) tests.

A Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination/Recovery Everyone 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Travellers 12-17 years of age travelling to Thailand unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least one dose of an approved vaccine. Those travelling with parents are exempt from this requirement. Travellers 6-11 years of age, travelling with parents, are exempt from this requirement. For arrivals by water, everyone on board must be fully vaccinated. This is except for travellers under 18 years of age, travelling with parents or guardians. Travellers with the history of COVID-19 infection who have recovered by medical treatments and travellers who have received at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine after post-infection must have a certificate of COVID-19 recovery.



All travellers must undergo ‘exit screening’ at the point of departure, i.e., at the airline check-in counter and present the required documents to the person-in-charge to carry out the checks.

On-Arrival Requirements / During the Stay

All travellers must undergo ‘entry screening’ including body temperature check at the point of entry

Present the required documents to the Immigration/Health Control officer to carry out the checks, then proceed through the Immigration procedures.

Proceed to the prearranged accommodation or medical facility to undergo the RT-PCR test. The trip must be by a prearranged vehicle on a sealed route within a 5-hour journey from the point of entry. Then, all travellers must wait for the test result within the hotel only. Travellers under 6 years of age, travelling with parents, can have a saliva test. If testing negative for COVID-19, travellers are free to go anywhere in Thailand. They will receive an ATK for a self-antigen test on Day 5-6. If testing positive for COVID-19, travellers will be referred to a healthcare facility for appropriate medical treatment, for which the expenses must be covered by the required insurance, or national healthcare coverage for Thais and eligible foreign expatriates.

All travellers must download and install the MorChana application, and set it on at all times for the COVID-19 precautionary measures and to record the result on Day 5-6 in the application.

Guidelines for International Departure

It is the responsibility of travellers or their organisations to make sure that the travellers meet the requirements of their specific international destination regardless of the point of departure.

