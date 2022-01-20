Test & Go to resume from Feb 1

The Test & Go programme, which allows fully vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand without the need to quarantine, will resume from next month.

On Tuesday (Jan 20) Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) confirmed the resumption of Test & Go and the Thailand Pass system for both Thais and foreigners.

Registrations for Test & Go and Thailand Pass will start from Feb 1 for all nationalities.

However, some of the requirements for those entering under Test & Go have changed.

Arrivals will now need to undergo two RT-PCR tests during their first seven days in the country – the first upon arrival, the second on day five.

This means that arrivals will need to spend a night in an approved hotel on day one, as was the case previously, and also now on day five.

The stays on day one and five can be in different hotels but must be booked and paid for prior to arrival and submitted via the Thailand Pass system.

In addition, it was also announced that Koh Chang and parts of Chonburi, including Pattaya, will become Sandbox destinations.

