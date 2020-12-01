Testing the district’s water quality

Dec 1 – Hua Hin Municipality has been receiving complaints regarding muddy and unclean tap water most of the time, especially when there has been a recent repair in the drainage system.

In this regard, the Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks Division was instructed to conduct a daily testing on the water quality being produced before releasing it to various districts’ residences.

Hua Hin Deputy Mayor Montree Chupu inspected the water quality at the Khao Laeng and Hua Na water production plants to ensure the water supplied to the public is clean and up to the required standard.

