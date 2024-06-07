Thai Country Homes launches Baan Phu Thara – Mountainside

Thai Country Homes recently announced the launch of its latest property development, Baan Phu Thara – Mountainside.

This is the 2nd Baan Phu Thara project, which is renowned for its eco-friendly, high-spec pool villas located in the Hin Lek Fai area of Hua Hin.

Baan Phu Thara – Mountainside will comprise 48 private pool villas, offering residents picturesque mountain views and cooling breezes. The development is situated near popular attractions such as the Black Mountain Golf Course, Water Park, and Hua Hin International School. Three villa types are available: Villa Boutique (3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms), Villa Deluxe (3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms), and Villa Executive (3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms),

New villa specs include high quality freedom screens, full smart system, air purifiers, battery back-up system and electrical surge protector.

The eco pool villas are designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating features like solar power and UPVC double glazing windows. Each villa is equipped with a 5 kw solar system, with a 10 kw inverter plus upgrade options, ensuring energy efficiency. The structures are built with Q-Con Super-Block walls and single-glazed UPVC windows and doors, with the option to upgrade to double glazing. For added comfort, the villas feature expandable mosquito and fly screening on external sliding doors, inverter air conditioning units, and LED lighting with emergency lighting systems.

Interior features include elevated ceilings with LED up-lighting, a walk-in master closet, fitted bedroom wardrobes, and a security alarm system. The villas also come with under-roof tile insulation, smoke alarms, and fire extinguishers. Remote control ceiling fans are installed both internally and externally, and kitchens can be customized with either European or Thai bespoke fittings. Bathrooms are furnished with American Standard fixtures, and Hafele hardware is used for internal doors.

Structural elements include a roof supported by a concrete and steel ring beam and underfloor piped pest control. The swimming pools, with depths of 1.3 meters, come in various sizes: Executive (12m x 4m), Deluxe (10m x 4m), and Boutique (8m x 4m). The outdoor areas feature granite terraces, carports, pathways, and swimming pool surrounds. The landscaped gardens include wall hedges, two trees, grass, and 12v LED garden lighting for safety. The stainless steel gates are equipped with automatic opening and safety stop sensors.

Furniture packages are available at retail prices: Executive at 1,000,000 Baht, Deluxe at 800,000 Baht, and Boutique at 700,000 Baht. Buyers opting out of the furniture package will receive a 50% refund of the face value.

The team is very flexible and will happily customise a plan according to the client’s requirements. Buyers can have as much input as they wish with regards to specs.

Sales and Marketing Manager for Baan Phu Tara – Mountainside said: “Thai Country Homes are delighted to launch our new project of 48 solar pool villas in the Black Mountain area of Hin Lek Fai.”

“Since Covid we have seen a sharp increase in the amount of buyers looking for a high quality product in Hua Hin largely due to cost of living vs quality of life crisis in their home countries,” he added.

Prices for the villas start at around 11 million Baht, with a show house now open for viewing.

