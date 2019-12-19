Thai Cultural Dance in honour for the late King Rama IX

More than 200 women in ‘Siwalai’ costumes performed a special Thai dance in respect of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in commemorating his birthday as well as Thailand’s Father’s Day on December 5.

Col. Nawet Wanitchakul, Deputy Director of Internal Security of Prachuap Khiri Khan presided over the Ceremony, the great monarchy of Siam at the Rajabhakti Park in Nong Kae, Hua Hin.

Mr. Thanont Pornrapipat, Hua Hin sheriff, Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Hua Hin Mayor and head of both public and private sectors also joined the ceremony. Members of the Hua Hin Dancing Art Association Faculty of Thai Music, and students from Burapha University together with 150 musicians from various schools performed in front of the statues of seven Kings of Siam during the ceremony.

This event was held to commemorate HM Maha Bhumibol Adulyadej and honouring the loyalty and prestige of the great Kings of Siam All the performers were dressed in Thai traditional costumes consisting four main colours. Yellow represents the royal color of King Rama IX and King Rama X (King Vajiraklao), red representing the nation’s color, white symbolises religion and, blue representing Thai monarchy.

The performance was beautifully coordinated when the procession slowly transformed into a stunning Thai national flag. Visitors and tourists attending the ceremony were overwhelmed and inspired by the performances.

By Hua Hin Today

