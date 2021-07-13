Thai Hotel Association calls for crackdown on illegal hotels in Hua Hin and Cha Am

The head of the Thai Hotel Association told Siam Rath yesterday that he is calling on the Interior Ministry to crack down on illegal hotels still operating in Cha-Am and Hua Hin.

A moratorium under an NCPO order ends on August 19th and Udom Srimanachota wants decisive action from then.

He also referred extensively to small rentals of up to 4 rooms and not exceeding 20 persons. These are so called “party houses” in the area advertised online.

Udom said that all such facilities had been reported over the years for breaking the law but this had fallen on deaf ears at the local administration who claimed they were hamstrung by Article 44.

He said that houses were used for parties and drug taking and caused annoyance to local residents.

He even claimed that those who planted bombs in Hua Hin some years ago stayed in illegal accommodation where names are not recorded.

Apart from being a problem regarding national security there was also the question of the spread of Covid-19 through lack of regulation.

This post was republished with permission from ASEAN NOW formerly Thaivisa.com

comments