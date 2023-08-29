Thai rockers Carabao to play Sam Roi Yot Sept 30

Sam Roi Yot get ready to rock!

One of Thailand’s most iconic and enduring rock bands, Carabao, will be gracing the stage at the Long Lay Market on September 30th.

With a career spanning over four decades, Carabao has become synonymous with Thai rock music, blending traditional Thai rhythms with rock anthems, captivating fans from all age groups.

Venue: Long Lay Market, doors open 6pm

Ticket prices are 300 THB until Sept 25, 500 THB thereafter.Scan QR for tickets.

More info 090-928-6874

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/1tn2qL3AwefFxVNk9

