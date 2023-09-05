Thailand Golf Travel Mart 2023 tees off in Hua Hin to spotlight Thailand as global golf destination

Hua Hin this week welcomes the Thailand Golf Travel Mart (TGTM) 2023, a pivotal event for golf industry stakeholders from Thailand and across the globe.

Organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the event underscores Thailand’s reputation as a “World Class Golf Destination.”

The Thailand Golf Travel Mart officially was held at the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin on Tuesday (Sept 5).

Deputy Governor for Asia and the South Pacific of TAT, Mr. Thanet Phetsuwan, was at the helm of the opening ceremony. He highlighted TAT’s commitment to bolstering Thai tourism by crafting meaningful and sustainable travel experiences for visitors, particularly targeting those with significant spending capacity.

There’s a growing recognition of golf enthusiasts as a niche segment with high spending potential, and TAT sees them as an ideal avenue for expanding travel to Thailand.

The TGTM 2023 event has been reintroduced after a hiatus of over four years. Thailand’s readiness for such an event is evident from its vast array of top-notch golf courses — boasting over 300 scenic courses set against mesmerizing natural backdrops, Mr. Thanet explained.

These golfing havens have long attracted tourists, leading to heightened interest in other Thai experiences, from spa treatments and shopping to the tantalizing flavors of Thai cuisine. This diverse tourist offering holds the promise of a robust and sustainable revenue stream for the country’s tourism sector.

Spanning from September 4th to 6th across Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces, the TGTM 2023 offers a varied slate of activities.

On Monday, attendees took part in a golf inspection at Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin and a Market Briefing session to delve into the latest in tourism offerings and golfing amenities. One of the highlights was the business networking event that took place at the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin on Tuesday, which saw 64 golf travel operators from 15 different nations engage with 71 of Thailand’s premier golf course and resort representatives.

To foster deeper connections, a networking golf session is also on the agenda at the Springfield Royal Country Club in Phetchaburi.

Other notable attendees at the event were Mr. Siripakorn Chiewsamut, Deputy Governor for European, African, Middle Eastern, and American Markets, Mr. Nithee Seaprae, Deputy Governor for Digital, Research, and Development, Mr. Kittiphong Sukphakakun, Deputy Provincial Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Suwit Rienrungroeng, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Petchaburi Golf Association, Ms. Busaba Choksasatti, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Achawant Kongkanan, Head of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan office, Mr. Chanat Pongtharathik, President of the Tourism Industry Council of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Dr. Pra Monthep Satsat, Acting President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Tourism Business Association and Ms. Wasana Sreekanchana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha-Am Tourism Business Association

The hope is that such endeavors as the Thailand Golf Travel Mart (TGTM) 2023 will draw golf aficionados and players from various corners of the world to consider Thailand as their primary destination, thereby bolstering the nation’s economy and nudging international tourism revenue closer to the set goal for 2023.

