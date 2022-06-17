Thailand Pass scrapped, no face masks from July 1

Foreign tourists visiting Thailand will no longer be required to use the Thailand Pass online registration from July 1.

On Friday (Jun 17), Thailand’s COVID-19 taskforce confirmed the further easing of restrictions, removing some of the country’s last remaining curbs put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

The US$10,000 health insurance requirement for foreign visitors will also end on July 1, the CCSA announced.

In addition to the cancellation of Thailand Pass, the rules regarding mask wearing will also be eased from July 1.

Thailand’s Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) confirmed that masks can be removed when people are outdoors or in open spaces.

However, they will still be compulsory in crowded areas and some poor ventilated venues.

Temperature screening will also be dropped from July 1, while nightlife entertainment venues will be able to return to normal, pre-pandemic opening hours.

Antigen testing will only be required for gatherings of more than 2,000 people.

As part of the easing of restrictions, the CCSA also confirmed that all of Thailand’s 77 provinces will be reclassified as ‘green zones’.

The new rules will be in place following publication in the Royal Gazette.

This is a developing story. This post may be updated without notice

