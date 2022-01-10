Thailand ranked Asia’s ‘best place to retire’

Thailand has been ranked as one of the ’25 best places to retire’, according to the 2022 Annual Global Retirement Index.

The Index, which is carried out by International Living, ranks Thailand in 11th place, with an overall score of 72.9, making it the top country in Asia to retire to.

“This diverse country has it all. Some expats choose to live in the vibrant bustle of Bangkok. Others choose the north of Thailand where life is quiet, peaceful, and very inexpensive. And the heavenly beaches of the south continue to attract those seeking paradise.” the Index says.

The quality of healthcare and low cost of living were cited as some of the reasons to retire to Thailand.

The Index said that two people could live comfortably in Thailand on a budget of between $1,800 to $2,370 per month, which includes payment for all essentials including rent, utilities, entertainment and eating out, internet, cable TV, transportation and health insurance.

The Index found healthcare in Thailand to be both affordable and of high quality.

“In Bangkok’s private hospitals, you can expect a quality equal to standards in the U.S. There are also good private facilities in Hua Hin, Udon Thani, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Koh Samui, where most primary and secondary medical care problems can be diagnosed and treated,” the Index said.

“Many doctors undertake specialist training abroad (usually in the U.S. and Europe), and are at least as well qualified as physicians in the West, often more so. Large private hospitals are also staffed with translators to assist foreigners in communicating with those medical professionals who do not speak English (many of them do speak English, however)”.

Elsewhere, Cambodia and Malaysia trailed behind Thailand in 14th and 15th place, with scores of 72.3 and 72, respectively.

The Index found that Panama, with an overall score of 86.1, was the best place to retire, citing it being a safe destination, affordable and very welcoming of foreign retirees.

Costa Rica followed in 2nd place, with Mexico in 3rd, followed by Portugal, Ecuador, Colombia, France, Malta, Spain and Uruguay, making up the top 10.

International Living says the Index ranks countries based on scores across 10 different categories, such as housing, benefits, visa/residence, climate/health care and cost of living.

International Living says: The Retirement Index is the most comprehensive and in-depth survey of its kind. It’s the best way we know of to sift through the wealth of opportunity the world offers, bring some order, and help you pinpoint the best destination for you.

You can read the 2022 Annual Global Retirement Index here.

