Thailand reports highest ever daily tally of COVID-19 cases, fatalities

BANGKOK, July 17 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Saturday reported record numbers of new daily COVID-19 infections and fatalities, as the country grappled with its worst-ever wave of the outbreak.

The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country’s COVID-19 task force, said the country logged 10,082 new cases and 141 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

It was the first time ever that Thailand’s tally of new infections surpassed 10,000 and that of fatalities exceeded 100 on a single day.

The country’s total number of infections has risen to 391,989, with cumulative fatalities climbing to 3,240 since the pandemic began, according to the CCSA.

The worsening situation came as the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading fast in the Southeast Asian country, with the medical system crumpling under pressure while the already dire economic situation turning critical for many

