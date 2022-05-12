Thailand to officially enter rainy season on Friday (May 13)

After the weather Hua Hin and much of the region has experienced during the past two weeks, you could be forgiven for thinking that it was already the rainy season in Thailand.

However, the Meteorological Department has announced that this year’s rainy season will officially begin on Friday (May 13).

Thailand will remain in the rainy season until at least mid-October, forecasters said, before adding that southern Thailand can expect rainfall up until January.

August and September is when Thailand will experience the most rainfall, Meteorological Department director-general Chomparee Chumpurat said.

But before the country experiences peak rainfall, Ms Chomparee warned of a possible drought for a period of one month from mid-June.

The news comes as forecasters have warned of continued heavy rainfall and possible flash floods due to Tropical Cyclone Asani.

The flood warning is in place in Prachuap Khiri Khan and nine other southern provinces until May 17.

